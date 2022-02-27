loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDI. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $1,028,250.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $6,472,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 439,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

