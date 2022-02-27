Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$111.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.
L has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.
Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.75. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.20 and a one year high of C$105.15.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
