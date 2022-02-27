Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$111.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.75. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.20 and a one year high of C$105.15.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold a total of 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

