Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$115.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.30.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.75. The company has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$61.20 and a 12-month high of C$105.15.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Insiders have sold a total of 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678 in the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

