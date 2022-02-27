LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

