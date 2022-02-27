LPL Financial LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $26.91 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

