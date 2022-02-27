LPL Financial LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 688,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

