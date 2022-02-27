LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

