Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $14.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NYSE LU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,950,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Lufax has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $16.11.
Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
