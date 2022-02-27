Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $14.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE LU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,950,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Lufax has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

