MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $7,724,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.52 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.