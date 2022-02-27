MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $9.67 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
