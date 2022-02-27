Man Group plc Acquires 3,441 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

