Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 69.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 308,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

