Man Group plc Has $884,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

