Man Group plc Has $939,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

