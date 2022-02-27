Man Group plc Makes New $969,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

