Man Group plc Sells 7,728 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

