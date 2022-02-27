Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

