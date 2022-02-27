Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 1,214 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

