Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRNS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

MRNS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $298.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

