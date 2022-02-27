Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 45,578 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.60 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

