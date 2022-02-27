Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

NYSE:GPI opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average is $184.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,576 shares of company stock worth $4,407,487. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

