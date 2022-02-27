Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

TRI stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

