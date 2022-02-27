Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

