Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $51.74 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $991.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

