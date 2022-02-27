Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

