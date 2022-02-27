MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Financial Analysis

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momentive Global and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 208.94%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.56 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -19.76 MassRoots $10,000.00 1,499.61 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Summary

Momentive Global beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About MassRoots (Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

