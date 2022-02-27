MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. MasTec has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

