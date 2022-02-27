MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32 EPS.

MasTec stock traded down $11.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

