Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxar’s Q4 revenues reflect momentum in the Earth Intelligence segment. The company also provided upbeat guidance for 2022. There is huge growth potential among three key parts of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the contracts allow the users to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. However, it operates in a highly competitive environment. Cyclical nature of the commercial satellite market, inefficient cost structure and increased lead time associated with pandemic-led supply chain headwinds are major woes. A huge debt burden limits its prospects.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

