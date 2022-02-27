Maxim Group Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SJI opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

