Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

