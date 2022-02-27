MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

NYSE MAX opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

