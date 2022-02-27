MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.
NYSE MAX opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
