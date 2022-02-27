MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $152,292.95 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

