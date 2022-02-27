MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,816.36.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,425.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.