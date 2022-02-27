MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,816.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,425.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
