Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 623,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,697. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.