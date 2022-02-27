Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

