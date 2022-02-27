Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRSN stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

