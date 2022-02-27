Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to “Hold” at Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.64 and a 200 day moving average of $325.24. The company has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

