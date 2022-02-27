Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quidel were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 79,325 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,974,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

