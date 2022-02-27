Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valmont Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

VMI stock opened at $218.12 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

