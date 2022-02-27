Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American States Water were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American States Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American States Water by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWR opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.