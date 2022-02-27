Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,585 shares of company stock worth $70,396,029 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

