Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 266 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 26.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 181.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $436,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WDFC opened at $212.74 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $198.15 and a 12-month high of $322.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.