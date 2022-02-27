MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

