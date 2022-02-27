Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 337.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

