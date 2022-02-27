Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

MAA opened at $209.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

