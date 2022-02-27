Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 69,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

