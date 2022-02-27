Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 69,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $121.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
