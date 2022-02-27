Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,820. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $121.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

