Millennium Management LLC Acquires 33,356 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

