Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.
Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAXU)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.