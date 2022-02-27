Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.